Noles ranked #14 in USA Today Preseason Coaches poll

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
January 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's another Preseason Top 25 honor for Florida State baseball ahead of the 2020 season, as the Seminoles have cracked the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll at #14.

The Noles are one of eight ACC teams to be ranked by the coaches before the season starts, along with Louisville (#2), Miami (#7), North Carolina (#16), North Carolina State (#18), Duke (#20), Georgia Tech (#22) and Wake Forest (#24).

Florida comes in ranked #10 and UGA opens the season as the #4 ranked team.

