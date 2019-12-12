Noles receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison enters the Transfer Portal

By: Josh Newberg | Noles247

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- Florida State sophomore wide receiver Tre'shaun Harrison has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Noles247 can confirm.

Harrison is originally from Seattle, Washington and was a highly coveted four-star wide receiver at Garfield High School.

Harrison committed to Willie Taggart at Oregon and he was the first prospect Taggart offered when he arrived at FSU. He chose the Seminoles over Oregon, Tennessee and Utah, among several scholarship offers.

In two seasons at FSU, the 6'2", 191-pound wide receiver has totaled 37 catches for 355 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

He appeared in all 12 games during the regular season in 2019. He has 27 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns. He also has four rushes for 10 yards and five kick returns for 99 yards.

As a freshman in 2018, he appeared in all 12 games. He caught 10 passes for 66 yards and one touchdown. He also added 23 yards on two rush attempts and 75 yards on four kickoff returns.

The transfer portal allows a player to explore his options at other programs by talking to coaches without penalty. It is essentially a database that lets other teams know that you are available to transfer. A player can always withdraw his name at any time as well. Entering your name does not mean you intend to transfer, but it does allow a player to test the waters and communicate with coaches from other programs.