By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The season opener for the Florida State football season against Boise State will kick off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN.

FSU and Boise will face off at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Each of the first three games of the season now have TV info and kickoff times after the program announced their games against Louisiana-Monroe and Virginia will be on the new ACC Network.