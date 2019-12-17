Noles seniors hoping to go out 'with a bang' at Sun Bowl

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

Courtesy: Travis Register | 247Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- When the 2019 season began for the Florida State football program, expectations were high.

Maybe not national championship level, but there was a thought the team could head to a New Year's Six bowl.

Instead, the Seminoles struggled to get to six wins.

And while the Sun Bowl is a far cry from what they had envisioned, it's a return to the postseason nonetheless.

For seniors on the team, the game is an opportunity to display their skill set one last time.

And for some, like cornerback Levonta Taylor, it's a chance to go out with a bang.

"You just gotta stay focused," he said. "At first, for me, it was hard but you know, you just gotta just put your head down and keep going to work, 'cause you never know when it could be your last play. Just playing your last game, for me, just going out with a bang so just represent the university well."