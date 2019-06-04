Noles' southpaw Parrish drafted by Royals

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State southpaw ace Drew Parrish has been selected by the Kansas City Royals in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Parrish is the third Seminole off the board this year, followed by Drew Mendoza and J.C. Flowers.

The Rockledge, Florida native had an uneven 2019 campaign, logging a 7-5 record and 5.07 ERA across 14 starts. His 92 strikeouts were the second-best on the club, behind only C.J. Van Eyk and his 3.30 BB9 (walks per nine innings) rate was the best in the FSU rotation.

In 2018, after being thrust at the top of the Noles' rotation following an injury to Tyler Holton, Parrish responded well, going 5-1 with a 2.52 ERA in 16 starts, striking out 128.

Parrish is the third Seminole to get drafted by Kansas City in the last two years, joining Jackson Lueck and Rhett Aplin who were taken in the eighth and 28th roudn, respectively, by the 2015 World Series Champions.