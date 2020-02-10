Noles stay steady at #8 in latest Top 25

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State's ranking remains unchanged in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, as the Seminoles remain the #8 team in the country.

This week, the top nine spots all remained the same from last week.

Florida State is one of just three ACC teams ranked in this week's poll, including Louisville (#5) and Duke (#7),

FSU went 2-0 last week, with home wins over North Carolina and Miami.

The Noles take on #7 Duke in Durham on Monday on ESPN, and return to the Donald L. Tucker Center on Saturday for a noon game against Syracuse.

