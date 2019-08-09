North Carolina breweries to allow dogs inside

By: Amanda Foster | WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Soon, you’ll be able to bring your pets inside of North Carolina breweries again.

“Something about people who like beer, or craft beer, and like dogs, that Venn diagram’s like a circle,” Will Vega at Noda Brewing Company says.

In North Carolina breweries, the pooches have had to stay on the patio.

“If you want to bring your dog, it’s kind of a bummer to hear you have to sit in the sun to do that,” Vega says.

While enforced, people in the industry say it hasn’t always been evenly across the county.

“We certainly heard from our guests, that, ‘Oh, I was just at such and such place and they allowed me to have my dog,’” Vega says. “And we would always have to say, “Oh, I’m very sorry, we have to obey the rules as they are.’”

For many in the beer business, drawing a crowd can mean drawing out the dogs.

"We had Santa Claus do pictures with pups, and costume contests at Halloween,” Zena Irving at The Chamber by Wooden Robot says.

The ban on animals inside has come with its price.

“It did effect our business,” Irving says. “It did effect some of the interactions.”

It is why these breweries are celebrating the passing of a new bill, turning this around. In September, they’ll no longer have to banish Fido out the front door.

“You kind of felt like you were being the police, when it didn’t feel super necessary,” Irving says.

