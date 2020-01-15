North Monroe Street hit and run victim dies

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Jeremiah Bruce, who was the victim of a hit and run crash on North Monroe Street last Monday, has died from his injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Public Information Officer Patricia Jefferson-Shaw confirmed this to WCTV Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. last Monday, when a silver or gray four-door Chrysler sedan hit Bruce while he was walking across N. Monroe. The car, which FHP troopers say is a model from 2011 to 2014, drove away from the scene.

FHP released video last Wednesday showing what the alleged suspect in the crash did immediately after the collision.

The surveillance video shows a black male driver in a sedan pull down a street, get out of the vehicle and walk around to the front of the car, apparently to check out the damage. The person is then heard yelling an expletive, before getting back inside the vehicle and reversing out of the frame at a high rate of speed.

The crash caused damage to the bumper and grill.

Anyone who sees the damaged vehicle, or who may have any helpful information is asked to call Sgt. Pitts at 850-245-7700.