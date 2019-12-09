Norvell: Odell Haggins to remain a part of FSU’s full-time staff

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

December 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- There should be no more confusion on this matter: Odell Haggins will be a part of Florida State’s football program moving forward.

Rumors started to swirl late last week that the long-time assistant and current interim coach could retire or move on while the program was again in transition, but those rumors has been squashed now. Twice.

First, athletic director David Coburn said “Odell is not going anywhere” on Sunday. And then new coach Mike Norvell elaborated on the topic during his segment with the ACC Network’s Packer and Durham on Monday.

"I can tell you that I'm very excited to let you know that he's going to be a part of our full-time staff," Norvell said.

"When I think about Florida State football, Odell Haggins is definitely a key member in what we're going to be doing here. I'm excited about him being a part of the family.”

Mike Norvell tells @MarkPacker and @WesDurham that Odell Haggins will stay on FSU staff. As it should be. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 9, 2019

Haggins said on Sunday that he will remain working as the interim coach during FSU’s bowl prep ahead of the Dec. 31 Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State.

A source tells Noles247 that Haggins will likely be off the road and will spend most of his time working directly with the team as Norvell assembles a complete staff while simultaneously hitting the recruiting trail.

Haggins has been on FSU’s staff since the mid 1990s and has twice worked as the interim coach, going 4-1 in that role. He was an All-American defensive tackle for the Seminoles as well. He has primarily worked as a defensive line coach during the majority of his career, although it's unclear what exact role he'll have with the Seminoles moving forward under Norvell.

What is abundantly clear, however, is that Haggins will be on the staff in a full-time capacity.