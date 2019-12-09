Norvell hitting the road to recruit in second day on the job

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In just his second day on the job, new Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell is already on the road.

Norvell emphasized revamping the program and recruiting playmakers in his introductory press conference on Sunday, and is beginning to walk the walk.

His comments come on the heels of the early signing period starting and off the heels of the program losing four commitments just last weekend.

According to reports, Norvell has been to Madison County and he'll also be checking in on FSU quarterback commit Jeff Sims in Jacksonville, just the first of many stops this week for the Noles' new head man.

According to 247Sports, the Noles are currently saddled with the 22nd-ranked recruiting class in the country. It's a class Norvell isn't only trying to salvage but build on.

During Sunday's press conference, Norvell explained what his pitch will be to prospective players.

"I think when you have such a short period of time, you've got to really rely on a lot, on showing kids how they're going to be utilized, showing them what the opportunity holds," he said. "The great thing is you know one of the most attractive things about the university is that you can get it all here. You've got a top 20 academic institution in the country, you've got an incredible place to live, you've got an unbelievable brand and fan support. Every aspect of it, this is where you want to be."

Norvell also said another priority of his is re-recruiting guys already in the locker room.