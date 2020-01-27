Notre Dame fined $20,000 after head coach makes comments following loss at FSU

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WCTV) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference has issued a fine of $20,000 to Notre Dame and has issued a public reprimand of Notre Dame's head basketball coach, Mike Brey, for comments he made in his post-game press conference following Saturday's one-point loss to Florida State.

The conference says the fine will be placed into the Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship account.

The ACC says Brey violated the ACC Sportsmanship Policy by making comments critical of officiating.

"We are treated by the officials like we haven't brought football as a full member but we get a full share of the ACC Network TV. Are you kidding me?" Brey said Saturday. "He T's up our bench from across the court because he's pissed off at us? I'm frustrated man."

Brey then left the press conference without answering any questions.

"Brey’s postgame comments regarding officials were in direct violation of the ACC Sportsmanship Policy that states: 'Public criticism of officials or public comments evaluating the officiating of particular contests is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics. Individuals associated with the athletics program are prohibited, therefore, from commenting while acting in an official capacity on officiating other than directly to the Conference office," the ACC said in their press release.

FSU and Notre Dame will meet or a second time this season on March 4 at 9 p.m. in South Bend.