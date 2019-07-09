ONE-ON-ONE: FAMU head coach Willie Simmons

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons sat down with WCTV sports director Kevin Keane to discuss all things Rattlers football in 2019.

Simmons and Kevin talk about what Simmons learned in year one on the Hill, how it feels to be "home," look forward to the 2019 season, the postseason ban and how the NCAA sanctions will affect the squad and more and the growth of quarterback Ryan Stanley.

