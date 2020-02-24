Flood Warning issued for the Flint River in South Georgia

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 24, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The National Weather Service says the Flint River in South Georgia is under a flood warning.

Officials say it's not severe at this point, but the water is rising in Cheney Griffin Park in Bainbridge.

Heavy rainfall in the northern part of the state the last couple of weeks is the reason why.

The river is expected to get at least three feet above flood stage by Friday morning.

Homes and businesses are not expected to be impacted, but the city of Bainbridge says it is monitoring the situation.

