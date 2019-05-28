Oak Ridge Elementary teacher named WCTV's Teacher of the Month for March

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Envision Credit Union and WCTV's Teacher of the Month is Arrione Williams, a teacher at Oak Ridge Elementary.

Williams is currently a kindergarten teacher, but taught Pre-Kindergarten for two years as well.

She was a behavioral health specialist for ten years before switching to teaching.

"I'm honored. I honestly feel like there are so many amazing teachers here so to even be considered in that same category is unbelievable to me," said Williams.

When asked why they thought Wiliams was "the best teacher ever," her students gave answers ranging from "she's nice" to "I love her."

"I'm just taken aback by it and I'm grateful that someone sees the hard work that I do with my kids," said Williams.

Math is her favorite subject to teach. Williams said she loves seeing her students light up when they grasp a concept.

Her advice for other teachers?

"Give it your all."

Williams received balloons, a trophy, and gift cards from Envision Credit Union to celebrate her achievement.