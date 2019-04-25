Odometer fraud: What you can do

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A new investigative report suggests that approximately 1.6 million vehicles on the roadway have been targeted by odometer fraud, having had their mileage rolled back to make it them appear more valuable.

FLORIDA – HSMV

Consumers are encouraged to report and instances of suspected fraud to FLHSMV or local law enforcement. The department offers customers an online complaint form on its website, along with consumer protection information.

FLHSMV recommends following these tips to avoid becoming a victim of odometer fraud:

• Look for signs of wear on the brake and gas pedal pads, or the recent replacement of the pads;

• Check for loose screws around the dashboard;

• Observe the wear and tear on seats, or take notice of new seat cover installation, a vehicle with low mileage should not have excessive wear;

• If the car has less than 20,000 miles, it should not have a replacement set of tires;

• Ask to see the maintenance records of the vehicle and the original owner manual for the vehicle; and

• Consider having the vehicle inspected by a reputable mechanic of your choosing.

GEORGIA - GOVERNOR’S OFFICE OF HIGHWAY SAFETY

It can be difficult, but not impossible, to detect whether a vehicle’s odometer has been altered. The following is a list of tips to help used-car buyers detect odometer fraud:

• Ask to see the title and compare the mileage on it with the vehicle’s odometer. Be sure to examine the title closely if the mileage notation seems obscured or is not easy to read.

• Compare the mileage on the odometer with the mileage indicated on the vehicle’s maintenance or inspection records. Also, search for oil change and maintenance stickers on windows or door frames, in the glove box or under the hood.

• Check that the numbers on the odometer gauge are aligned correctly. If they’re crooked, contain gaps or jiggle when you bang on the dash with your hand, walk away from the purchase.

• Examine the tires. If the odometer on your car shows 20,000 or less, it should have the original tires.

• Look at the wear and tear on the vehicle—especially the gas, brake and clutch pedals—to be sure it seems consistent with and appropriate for the number of miles displayed on the odometer.

• Request a vehicle history report to check for odometer discrepancies in the vehicle’s history. If the seller does not have a vehicle history report, use the car’s VIN to order a vehicle history report online.

• If you suspect fraud, contact your State’s enforcement agency.

How to Contact Us

Do you need to file an odometer fraud case with your dealership? Contact NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY for individuals with hearing impairments: 800-424-9153).

Do you need to file an individual odometer fraud case? Contact your State enforcement agency.

You may also contact the Office of Odometer Fraud Investigations at the following address: Office of Odometer Fraud Investigations, U.S. Department of Transportation / NHTSA, Room W55-301, 1200 New Jersey Avenue SE., Washington, DC, 20590.

3. FLORIDA – INDEPENDENT AUTOMOBILE DEALERS ASSOCIATION

How to Protect Yourself: Odometer Fraud

Source: The Florida Attorney General's Office

Knowing a vehicle’s mileage is a good way to help ascertain its condition and value. After a vehicle has been driven for a while, certain systems need routine safety checks and repairs. If the odometer has been turned back, mechanical problems that could affect safety may go unchecked and unrepaired. Because odometer readings are relied upon so heavily, both Florida and federal law make tampering with odometers illegal.

• Disconnecting or turning back an odometer, and even owning a vehicle with a disconnected or nonfunctional odometer, are against the law.

• It’s also against the law to transfer title to a vehicle without providing a written statement that discloses the actual mileage at the time of transfer. However, some exceptions apply, such as for vehicles which are over 10 years old.

If you are concerned that an odometer may have been tampered with:

• Look for oil-change stickers, service records or warranty cards that may reflect the mileage of the vehicle.

• Ask to see the odometer statement received by the person who is selling the vehicle to you in order to find out the mileage at the time he or she bought it.

• If buying from a dealer, contact the previous owner to ask about the mileage and condition of the vehicle.

• Check the car’s door frame. If an odometer is repaired or replaced and the odometer is incapable of registering the same mileage as before the repair or replacement, the odometer should be adjusted to read zero and a notice must be attached to the door frame specifying the mileage prior to replacement.

Useful information, including the names of previous owners and vehicles’ history of owners and odometer readings, can be obtained from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Consumers may perform a Motor Vehicle Records Request by filling out and submitting Form 90510, available online at https://www.flhsmv.gov/resources/forms/.

File a complaint.

If you believe you have been the victim of odometer fraud, file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office online at www.myfloridalegal.com or by phone toll-free at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM. Additionally, if you purchased the car from a dealership, you may want to report the fraud to the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org.

You may also file a complaint with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which acts as the State's consumer complaint clearinghouse, at www.floridaconsumerhelp.com.

