Office of Economic Vitality creates "Open for Takeout" interactive map to help local restaurants

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Office of Economic Vitality has created an interactive map called "Open for Takeout." The map shows all restaurants in Tallahassee and lets users add a filter for which restaurants are now offering to-go, curbside pick-up, or delivery.

The map shows restaurants near you, and you can decide how far away you're willing to go.

The Office of Economic Vitality is constantly updating the map you can also search a specific restaurant to find out if your favorite has created new options.

OEV is also hosting a "Rally for Tally" on Saturday, encouraging the community to go out and pick up food via curbside or drive-through, as well as delivery.

"We can let the community know that these restaurants are still open and you can still enjoy the food made by them, at your home or at the park!" said Cristina Paredes.

OEV has developed a toolkit for local businesses with all of the programs and grant applications in one spot; that department has also created an assessment survey to learn how local businesses have been impacted by COVID-19.

You can access those, as well as the "Open for Takeout" map, by clicking here.

