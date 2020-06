By: WJHG | Gray Television

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WJHG) - According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday around 2:30 a.m., an officer with the Apalachicola Police Department was involved in an on-duty shooting.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in Panama City with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say that the officer sustained no injuries.

This case is being investigated by FCSO, the State Attorney’s office and FDLE.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.