Officials: Off-duty officer arrested following altercation in Eastpoint

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 12, 2019

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Blountstown Police Officer has been arrested following an altercation at an Eastpoint dining establishment, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO says on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the El Jalisco Restaurant on U.S. Highway 98 due to a physical altercation involving four people in the south west corner of the dining area.

Deputies say a witness claimed the incident occurred due to a comment being made about people in the restaurant being loud and an older man walking to the south west corner of the dining area and began making derogatory remarks.

Officials say, upon reviewing security footage, deputies saw the man, later identified as 47-year-old Timothy Partridge, and say he was the aggressor of the incident.

Deputies say the video shows Partridge exiting his seat and walking towards the victims.

Authorities say it is not known what exactly was said due to poor audio quality of the footage.

According to FCSO, Partridge struck a victim with an open hand, leading to an altercation in the restaurant.

Officials say Partridge was placed under arrest for four counts of battery and was transported to the Franklin County Jail.

The Blountstown Police Department has placed Partridge on administrative leave and will conduct an internal investigation at the conclusion of the Franklin County Sheriff's investigation.

