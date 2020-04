By:WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)--- The Department of Health in Wakulla County and Jefferson County have each announced its first deaths. A 65-year old male from Wakulla County and a 93-year old woman from Jefferson County were both previously diagnosed with COVID-19. The cause of death is still pending.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.