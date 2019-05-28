Officials responding to gas leak on West Tennessee Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department is working to resolve a propane gas leak on West Tennessee Street in the 1700 and 1800 blocks.

The Tallahassee Police Department says they are assisting TFD's efforts.

Officials say the leak is near Chipotle and Chick-Fil-A and the evacuation of business and homes are underway.

TPD is on scene in the 1800 block of West Tennessee Street assisting @cotfire with a propane gas leak. West Tennessee Street is closed in the 1700-1800 blocks near Chipotle & Chick-fil-A. Evacuations of businesses & homes are underway. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/AkQZ7oH0Ey — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) May 28, 2019

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

TFD tells WCTV the incident isn't major and says one unit has been deployed to the scene.

