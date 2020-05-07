Officials warn of increased risk of fires in coming days

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2020

WOODVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It was a close call for some residents in Woodville after fire spread quickly across four acres Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Forest Service is warning that there is an increased risk of wildfire danger in the days ahead.

“All this was burning it was traumatic. And the sky was just pure smoke,” said resident, Jeffrey Towndrow

A 4.3 acre fire quickly spread earlier this week, threatening three homes nearby.

Towndrow says he could see the flames from miles away.

When he got home, crews were already putting out the blast as embers sparked on his roof.

“And he was yelling, 'Spray your roof, spray your roof spray the deck,' which was what I was already doing and I’m holding the garden hose and spraying up there like that, he turns around and he left to go to his truck and do something and I saw the two inch fire hose laying there and I grabbed that I kicked it back,” he said.

The cause of the blaze was determined to be a tree branch that fell onto a power line.

Windy conditions and low humidity also played a role in how quickly the flames spread.

“The winds were a lot kinder so I would think today when they were there it was little bit better than yesterday as far as conditions,” said Florida Forest Service’s, Todd Schroeder.

Towndrow is thanking the Woodville Volunteer Fire Department, Tallahassee Fire Department and FFS for their immediate and aggressive response.

“I mean he was here so quick but you couldn’t even see the house at first it was just flames. They are heroes, they are heroes,” he said