Officials with few answers one year removed from Quincy triple homicide house fire

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 25, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- This weekend marks one year since three people were found dead inside of a burning home in Quincy; a man, his wife and the man's adult son. All three were found last July 27 inside an abandoned house at 622 7th Street in Quincy.

Investigators are still searching for answers.

The investigation seems to be at a standstill, especially to those who knew the victims and want to see justice.

But, Quincy Police say they haven't stopped working the case.

So far, the only thing that seems to have change is the empty lot; the home that turned from a fire scene to a murder investigation has been torn down.

Authorities say a Quincy Police officer on his way from work spotted the smoke.

Shelly Ann Walker says she knew her cousins had to have been inside.

"When I cam through here the next day, that's when everybody was telling me about it," she recalled.

She was right.

Authorities say they found Willie Robinson, his wife Odessa and Robinson's son, Laferrick, inside.

Police say they had been living inside of the abandoned home and investigators say they can confirm the three were murdered, but haven't said how or when.

"It was shocking and surprising because they didn't bother nobody," Walker said.

Quincy Police Captain Robert Mixon says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and State Fire Marshal's Office are also working on the case, but they're looking for community members to be their biggest partners.

He says they need someone to come forward and speak up.

"It was pretty big," Capt. Mixon said. "A triple homicide here in Gadsden County is a unique experience. It did affect the community. We're trying to bring the community back to provide us with some good information so that we can positively bring a good end to this case."

Walker lives on the same street.

The house where the Robinson's were found was torn down months ago.

Now, when she looks over, all she sees is a missing house and a case missing answers.

Police say the leads they have gotten over the past year have not panned out. Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Quincy Police Department or Big Bend CrimeStoppers.