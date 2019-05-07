Ohio man drinks only beer for 46 days, loses 44 pounds

By: WKRC

May 7, 2019

CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- An Ohio man is checking beer-only diet off his bucket list.

Local 12 introduced you to Del Hall in March when he vowed to fast during Lent and live off beer.

The Fifty West Brewing Company worker committed to the liquid diet for 46 days.

He got the idea from an ancient tradition that dates back to monks in the 1600’s.

“Being master brewers, they decided they would take a popular style of beer in Germany, bock beer, make it extra hearty and that would be their liquid bread and that’s what they call it,” Hall said when he started the diet. “So the monks in Bavaria, they would call doppelbock liquid bread and basically it would sustain them through the 46 days of lent.”

“It’s not just possible monks did it, it's pretty plausible,” Hall said.

Hall lost 44 pounds during the fast.

“I wasn't sure if beer was going to allow me to experience all those things that fasting does but it absolutely has,” Hall said. “I mean I really feel like I'm in my 20's again and I'm in my mid 40's so I feel great.”

Hall says most of the feedback he got before and during the fast was that he was crazy.

“I didn't die. I'm actually healthier than when I started and it's actually possible,” Hall said.

Working in the beer industry, Hall says he was constantly surrounded by food and beer at restaurants and events.

“Sometimes it doesn't even matter if it's actually good food or not, it smells great so that was super hard to be around all that,” Hall said.

Despite the temptation, Hall says he didn’t cheat.

“I know that I have integrity and I did the entire challenge without a single cheat. That was really cool and I was really proud of the fact that I did that since obviously, you know, I'm overweight and I've indulged a lot in the past so to take on something like this and to do it and to do it with such integrity I'm really proud of that fact,” Hall said.

Hall says he wants this experience to be his springboard to kicking bad habits.

“If I reach for something really bad for me I can pass it up because I didn’t eat for 46 days one meal's not going to kill me,” Hall said.

Hall devoured guacamole for his first meal post fast.

“Eating is wonderful. It's everything I wanted it to be so my first true solid food was guacamole and it was the best guacamole I've ever had,” Hall said.

He still washed it down with a beer because after 46 days, he still isn’t sick of it.

