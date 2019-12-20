Ohio student graduates college before receiving high school diploma

A Warrensville Heights student just became the youngest from the school district to graduate from Cuyahoga Community College.

Cameron Ray, a junior from Warrensville Heights, graduated from Cuyahoga Community College on Dec. 17 with an associate’s degree in arts.

“Everyone is usually pretty surprised when I tell them I’m only a junior in high school,” Ray said.

He said he has learned important life skills while at Cuyahoga Community College, including time management while juggling a social and academic life.

“I’ve learned that sometimes it’s the best things in life you’ll be fearful of,” Ray added. “But, you’ve got to push yourself and get acquainted.”

The high school junior intends on continuing his college education at Cleveland State University next semester while studying film. Ray is set to graduate from high school in 2021.

Ray said the only person he knows of who graduated college at his age was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “That is something I’m especially proud of.”

The Warrensville Heights City School District’s dual-credit program allows students a head start in college without paying for tuition. The state program saved Ohio families more than $148 million in tuition for the 2017-18 school year.

