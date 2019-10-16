Old Town neighborhood creates 'Neighborhood Watch Program' following recent crime

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A community is fighting back against what it says is a recent uptick in crime. Old Town, in the heart of the city, is establishing a Neighborhood Crime Watch Program.

On Wednesday night, roughly two-dozen residents met with representatives from the Leon County Sheriff's Office and Tallahassee Police Department at a community center for guidance and advice.

"We had two home invasions," said Marsha Turner, the President of the Old Town Neighborhood Association. "The people were there when it occurred."

Turner, who has owned a home in the neighborhood for more than thirty years, said a recent uptick in burglaries and "suspicious behavior" prompted the move.

"It's been consistent over the last two and a half months," she said. "It's every week that something is happening."

The neighborhood is now divided into nine zones, each with designated crime watch 'block captains.' Turner said they will utilize the Nextdoor app, a community Facebook page and email to disperse information.

In a few weeks, signs from LCSO will go up at the entrances of the neighborhood to designate it under neighborhood watch.

