Old shopping center in northern Tallahassee demolished, making room for a new hotel

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News
January 13, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Construction is moving forward on the Drury Inn & Suites, located on Raymond Diehl Road between Capital Circle and Thomasville Road.
The project will be a seven story, 180-room hotel.
Developers estimate the building will open in the second quarter of 2021.
Empty restaurants and shops at that spot, including the old location of Osaka, and the now-closed Blue Abaco and Indigo Bistro, are currently being demolished.
The company has locations in Valdosta, Georgia, Gainesville, Fort Myers and Orlando, Florida.