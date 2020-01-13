Old shopping center in northern Tallahassee demolished, making room for a new hotel

By  | 
Posted:

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News
January 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Construction is moving forward on the Drury Inn & Suites, located on Raymond Diehl Road between Capital Circle and Thomasville Road.

The project will be a seven story, 180-room hotel.

Developers estimate the building will open in the second quarter of 2021.

Empty restaurants and shops at that spot, including the old location of Osaka, and the now-closed Blue Abaco and Indigo Bistro, are currently being demolished.

The company has locations in Valdosta, Georgia, Gainesville, Fort Myers and Orlando, Florida.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus