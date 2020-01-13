Old shopping center in northern Tallahassee demolished, making room for a new hotel

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Construction is moving forward on the Drury Inn & Suites, located on Raymond Diehl Road between Capital Circle and Thomasville Road.

The project will be a seven story, 180-room hotel.

Developers estimate the building will open in the second quarter of 2021.

Empty restaurants and shops at that spot, including the old location of Osaka, and the now-closed Blue Abaco and Indigo Bistro, are currently being demolished.

The company has locations in Valdosta, Georgia, Gainesville, Fort Myers and Orlando, Florida.

