TPD: Battery not connected to Salau’s murder, Sims’ home burglarized before bodies found

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department has identified Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau as a murder victim after a week of searching for her as a missing person.

Police also say the suspect in this case, 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., has been arrested. The other victim in the double murder was 75-year-old Victoria Sims, according to TPD.

According to arrest records in Orange County, Florida, Glee was arrested in Orlando on June 14 on an out-of-county warrant from Leon County on charges of homicide-felony murder. TPD says Glee fled to Orlando before they could arrest him at his home on Monday Road, where the two bodies were found, Saturday night.

"TPD immediately sent investigators to Orlando to further the investigation," the department said in a press release. "Based upon evidence recovered at the scene and information gleaned in Orlando, Glee was charged with murder and kidnapping."

49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., has been arrested in connection to this weekend's double murder in Tallahassee. (Photo: Tallahassee Police Department) (WIFR)

Salau's name was trending on social media for a week. Salau was a vocal activist and had appeared on several videos of the protests here in the state's capital. She was last seen on June 6 in the area of Orange Avenue and Wahnish Way in Tallahassee.

Before she disappeared, Salau had sent tweets about being attacked. The Tallahassee Community Action Committee organized a search party for her on Wednesday, June 10.

Mid 40's lives in a gray painted duplex apartment style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck https://t.co/psDCtYva2n — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

TPD says as more than a dozen officers searched for Salau, Sims was reported missing by her family. Responding officers found that her home "had been ransacked and burglarized and her vehicle was missing."

During that investigation, police say they found information that led them to a home on Monday Road, where both women were found dead.

"Both names have been released with permission of their families in accordance with Marsy’s Law," TPD said in its press release.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, Lively Tech, where Salau was enrolled in the cosmetology program, posted a message saying "We will miss seeing Toyin's beautiful smile."

Police say at this time, there is no indication that the original battery Salau reported is related to her death. The information and description Salau gave to police and posted to Twitter on June 6 before she disappeared does not match the person who police believe is responsible for her murder.

"Our hearts are with the victims’ families as they grieve. TPD is committed to ensuring justice on behalf of Salau and Sims," the press release said.

On Tuesday, June 16, TPD released more information on how it discovered Salau and Sims’ bodies at the home on Monday Road.

If you have any information on Salau’s original battery case or the double murder of Salau and Sims, contact TPD at 850-891-4200. You can report your tip anonymously to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story included details about a prior arrest the suspect had, which was unrelated to the double murder. It incorrectly stated a victim offered Glee sexual favors in exchange for liquor, then changed her mind. The affidavit said Glee claimed that's how the situation transpired. That information has been corrected and is now published in a separate article.