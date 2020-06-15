Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau found dead

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department has identified Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau as a murder victim after a week of searching for her as a missing person.

Police also say the suspect in this case, 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., has been arrested. The other victim in the double murder was 75-year-old Victoria Sims, according to TPD.

Salau's name was trending on social media for a week. Salau was a vocal activist and had appeared on several videos of the protests here in the state's capital. She was last seen on June 6 in the area of Orange Avenue and Wahnish Way in Tallahassee.

On Sunday, it was reported that two bodies were found near Monday Road.

It was widely speculated online that Salua was one of the victims.

"Both names have been released with permission of their families in accordance with Marsy’s Law," TPD said in its press release.

According to court documents, the suspect in this case was previously arrested on May 30. He was accused of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and was released on a $2,500 bond on June 1.

Documents also say that Glee said he often helps homeless people. The probable cause affidavit from May 30 says the victim had offered Glee sexual favors in exchange for two bottles of liquor, but then she changed her mind.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.