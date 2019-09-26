On The Move luncheon benefits MS Society

By: Abby Walton | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Thursday, hundreds gathered at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee for the 21st annual “On the Move” luncheon.

The event was put on by the North Florida Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

MS is an autoimmune disease that impacts the central nervous system, interrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body.

Most people diagnosed are between the ages of 20 and 50.

At least two to three times more women than men are diagnosed with the disease.

The group was raising money to help fund researchers like Thursday’s keynote speaker, Dr. Brad Hoffman.

Dr. Hoffman is an associate professor of pediatrics and neuroscience at the University of Florida.

He’s established a research program within the Division of Cellular and Molecular Therapy, investigating the therapeutic use of gene therapy to treat autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases.

The lunch highlighted Dr. Hoffman’s efforts and the work the National MS Society is doing in regards to research and treatments to one day find a cure for this disease.

WCTV’s Abby Walton emceed Thursday’s event.

