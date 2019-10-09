One North Florida initiative kicks off in Tallahassee

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Dozens turned out to Happy Motoring in Tallahassee on Wednesday afternoon for the One North Florida kick-off event.

The fundraiser is aiming to bring attention to a new initiative for Hurricane Michael recovery.

Mexico Beach business owners acted as guest bar tenders.

Kevin Lanier, who owns KC Sport Fishing Charter, says progress at the Forgotten Coast is happening, but they need our help.

"The best thing that you could do for Mexico Beach right now is come to Mexico Beach," Lanier said. "Come down. Have a cup of coffee. Order a pizza. Eat in one of the restaurants. Go on a charter. It's real easy. That's the way people can help. Don't stay away."

Tips and a portion of proceeds went to One North Florida.

