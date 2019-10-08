Grassroots initiative launched to help streamline Hurricane Michael relief

By Katie Kaplan, WCTV

October 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- One year after Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach and subsequently tore through the region, a group of locals are taking matters into their own hands. They have established OneNorthFlorida.org to help people who are still trying to recover from the storm and to provide a one-stop-shop for those who want to help.

"We wanted to keep it simple," said co-founder Tom Derzypolski, who said the idea was spawned by a conversation between friends on a Sunday afternoon.

The one-year initiative has brought three recovery-focused groups together: The Never Forgotten Coast Campaign, Mission 850 and the Community Foundation of North Florida. Each organization provides a different aspect of aid.

The initiative also aims to reignite awareness about recovery efforts.

"Statistics say the majority of Floridians don't remember Hurricane Michael or think things in the Panhandle are back to normal," said co-founder Alex Workman. "The goal is to raise $365,000, to get 365 people to go visit the effected areas and to get 365 people to volunteer."

The organization's website offers a clear and easy way for people to sign up to serve those who are in need of help, to donate to different relief causes, or to learn about how to visit Mexico Beach in hopes of revitalizing the economy, which is primarily based on tourism.

A kick-off event for One North Florida will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at Happy Motoring in Tallahassee. It is located off Adams Street and FAMU Way from 6 to 8 p.m. and will include guest bartenders, drink specials and surprises. A portion of proceeds will go to relief efforts and small business owners from Mexico Beach will be on hand to share their personal stories. For more information on the kick-off event, click here.

