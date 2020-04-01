Suwannee County couple survives likely F1 tornado

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 1, 2020

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Emergency Management officials are assessing damage after a potential F1 tornado touched down in Suwannee County Tuesday.

Many residents were at their homes during the time seeking safety from the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's never a good time for it to happen, but this is just a bad time for this to happen for sure," Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John said.

Linda and Bruce Hingson say the twister tour through their yard around 5:45 p.m.

"Just before it happened, I was cooking supper," Bruce said. "I stepped out of the back door, and things were - it was raining, just raining, quiet, no wind at all. I said, 'well this is nice'. And then in the bat of an eye it turned violent."

The storm re-arranged their yard, blew down several trees and caused hearts to race.

"I was just praying and crying, holding my dog saying, 'Bruce, where are you?' cause the noise is what scared me because you couldn't hear nothing but like, it was vrooom, and it was just - it's an experience you don't want," Linda said.

The Hingsons' home suffered roof and structural damage costing an estimated $15,000 to repair, according to their insurance agent.

But Sheriff Sam St. John says the nearby chicken farm took the biggest hit in the area. That farm is supplied chicken by companies like Pilgrim's. Luckily, it was unused at the time.

Suwannee County crews are out repairing parts of the community Wednesday. They say it could take up to two days to get all the debris cleared.

"The north end got, uh, from what I've seen so far, got hit pretty hard," Suwannee County tree-trimmer Bryan Hillard said.

Sheriff St. John says it was a close call, but thankfully, no one was injured.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.