One Tallahassee girl makes candles that have a big impact

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – For many parents, the time spent with a son or daughter is priceless and precious. For mother KaShauna Davis, her quality time spent with her nine year old, Amelia Peters, is spent crafting.

The Tallahassee duo makes candles from scratch, but they are not just any candles.

"Millie's Candles" has a purpose.

With just a handful of crayons and a whole lot of wax, third grader, Amelia Davis became her own boss.

The idea was a simple one, "Mostly everybody loves candles," Amelia stated, "I know I love candles."

Amelia runs her own company, but for her it's not about being a #girlboss amongst her friends.

With the help of her mother, this team is on a mission to give back.

"We help the community and they help us back and it's just a big deal of us helping each other to get to where we need to actually be," shares the candlemaker.

The duo spends their weekends in their make-shift workshop at home, filled with crayons, colorful jars, and various "candle-making" instruments.

But when they are not concocting their newest batch of scented candles, and not selling them at the Frenchtown Farmer's Market, they can be found at the Tallahassee Animal Shelter.

You see, her business is really a passion project, "I am the tiny voice inside of them that speaks up for them. That's what I think personally for myself."

Every candle that sells, usually for $4 a piece, one dollar goes to the shelter. The money goes towards helping the shelter stock supplies and keep all of their four legged residents happy and healthy.

It's a gesture that is not lost on Grayson Walter, one of the volunteer coordinators at the Animal Shelter, "She's so mature, she obviously cares so much and I mean it's great on mom's part to really encourage her to get started but I think she just obviously is aware that there are ways that she can help, even with something as simple as candle making."

This drive to give back to the community, KaShauna says is important to her. As a mother of seven, she expresses that every morning, is filled with words of encouragement and positive reinforcement.

"Some of the things I have you guys say is to be a leader I have to be like an eagle, to be a leader I need to be like a lion," KaShauna looks to Amelia as they chant together, "To be a leader I must chase after my dreams and don't give up until I reach them."

Now Amelia's dreams, ensure that animals can find their forever homes. Amelia looks through the countless kennels, with a wide smile, "Seeing all the animals, to see where my money was going to help all those animals, live longer, it just started making me cry tears of joy."

KaShauna is beyond proud of the young lady her A+ student has become, "If her happiness is sitting in her kitchen making candles, people coming over buying it, or having a little mom and pop shop. That's what I want her to do just as long as she's happy because her happiness is my happiness and that'll be forever."

When asked how she feels knowing all she has done and continues to do, this little entrepreneur with a big heart says, "Well I actually feel proud, and I think if I can do it, anyone else can do it."

And with her confidence, hard work, and compassion, "Millie's Candles" continues to spread the message that small acts of kindness, can have huge impacts on the lives of others.