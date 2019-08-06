One Tallahassee woman giving back in honor of her son

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Over the past 17 years, Tallahassee mother Tina McElhenny has been filling her trunk with over $1,000 in school supplies.

Backpacks of all colors and styles were filled to the brim with paper, folders, markers and pencil pouches. But it is not just about providing new gear to students, it is about honoring the memory of her son.

Her son, Kris McElheny, died in 2002 from a motorcycle accident. She created bumper stickers that she places inside of the various backpacks that read "Motorcycle Awareness-Look Twice, Save a Life", to remind individuals to be safe on the roads and behind the wheel.

McElhenny describes her son as someone who always had a soft spot for children, and she could not think of a better way to honor him, "He didn't like to see a kid picked on and he loved to see a kid blend in with everybody else and those that are less fortunate maybe do not.. So we just think that is a great way to honor him and it makes us think of all the nice things he did when he was here."

And on Tuesday morning, McElhenny along with her grandsons visited seven different schools. She says the number is smaller than most years but she says that is a good thing- more schools are receiving donations and the supplies they need.

The foundation that is set up for Kris McElhenny is K-Mc Sports. If you would like to contribute or learn more, click here.

