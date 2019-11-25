One arrested, another sought in Valdosta armed robbery

By: WALB News 10

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- One man was arrested and police are looking for a second suspect in a Valdosta armed robbery, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

On Friday shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Baytree Road to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, the victim indicated he was meeting with a man, later identified Dan’Kerous DeBruce, 22, to buy a cellphone.

The victim told police that a second person approached him with a handgun and demanded that he give DeBruce the money.

DeBruce ended up taking the phone and an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Responding officers were able to find DeBruce in the area and detain him.

Police said while interviewing DeBruce, he gave various accounts of what had occurred, to include that he was a victim of a crime.

Through their investigation, officers found hat DeBruce was not a victim of crime, but an offender.

DeBruce was taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with armed robbery and making a false report.

“Our officers’ fast response and thorough investigation made this arrest possible," VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said. “When meeting people in these types of situations you should always use caution, we would recommend meeting at the police department or similar locations.”

Police said the incident is still under investigation and they are still looking for the second suspect.

