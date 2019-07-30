One arrested in Valdosta McDonalds robbery

Updated: Tue 2:25 PM, Jul 30, 2019

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence, VPD officials said.

Plowell then tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended, police said.

Plowell was taken to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held pending the following charges:

  • Robbery by sudden snatching
  • Obstruction of an officer
  • Fleeing and attempting to elude
  • Numerous traffic offenses

    Police said no one injured in the incident.

    “We are very lucky that innocent citizens and officers were not injured during the careless actions of this offender. We are grateful of our local law enforcement agencies working together to get this dangerous person off of the streets.” Leslie Manahan, police chief, said.

