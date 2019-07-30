One arrested in Valdosta for entering auto, resisting arrest

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

July 30, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- A man was arrested after surveillance video showed him entering a vehicle on the 4400 block of Kenilworth Circle on July 17, according to Valdosta Police Department.

Police say the owner of the car had surveillance video showing Ja’Montae Mayo, 20, entering their vehicle.

Detectives issued an arrest warrant for Mayo for entering an auto to commit a theft or felony, according to a report.

On Friday, detectives saw Mayo walking down the 1000 block of West Gordon Street around 11:45 a.m., and they moved to arrest him.

But they say that Mayo began to physically resist arrest, causing everyone to fall into the middle of a busy roadway. During the arrest, Mayo also told officers he had a gun.

Mayo was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, where he is being charged with:

Entering an auto to commit a theft-Felony;



Obstruction of an Officer-Misdemeanor;



Carrying a Concealed Weapon-Misdemeanor; and



One other active arrest warrant

