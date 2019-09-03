One arrested, more sought in Valdosta burglary

By: WALB News 10

September 3, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- On Sunday afternoon around 3:15 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Williams Street in reference to a burglary.

The victim told officers he and a friend were in his apartment when four people they didn’t know knocked on his door. The resident overheard them talking about breaking into the apartment, so he and his friend hid and notified law enforcement.

The four men were able to steal a gaming system from the apartment, and took off.

VPD officers located Dallas James Clark, 18, of Fayetteville, walking in the area, with the stolen property in his possession.

Clark was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail, charged with felony burglary in the first degree.

“The quick actions of the resident in this case made it possible for the offender to be apprehended and the stolen property to be recovered without delay. Contacting law enforcement immediately is often essential in bringing offenders to justice," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

The case is still under investigation and further arrests are pending.