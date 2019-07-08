One arrested, none injured after shots fired over weekend in Valdosta

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department say they have arrested a man for firing shots at another man on Saturday morning in the 2400 block of Knox Drive.

VPD says responding officials were told by the victim that he was in his vehicle speaking with an acquaintance, 20-year-old Kahlil Williams, when Williams snatched money out of his hand and ran away.

Officials say the victim said he went to Williams' residence to confront him about taking the money but Williams came outside with a handgun and shot at the victim as he ran way.

Authorities say they located Williams and the gun at a location given to them by the victim and Williams was taken into custody without incident.

VPD says there were no injuries reported.

VPD says Williams is facing charges of robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm with altered serial number and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.