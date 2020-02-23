One bond un-beatable

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – According to the Children's Heart Foundation, every year, 1 in 100 children are born with a heart defect. Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect in the US, with around 40 thousand a year. During Heart Awareness Month, WCTV sheds a light on two local boys, who fought through the unthinkable, and two families who are now stitched together for life.

"We were told it was never going to be a problem, but then it was.” Kelly Ashling, is mother to her 4 year old Korbitt Ashling. Korbitt was born with a congenital heart defect. For years they did normal heart checkups, to usually see the hole get smaller. The impression she got from cardiologists was that the hole would close on its own and that they would never have to do anything with it. After years of watching and waiting, the time came for more drastic measures, "This year's annual exam proved a little different than the previous years,” shares Ashling, “so we found out we needed surgery and we needed to do it very quickly."

Korbitt also suffers from an autism and epilepsy disease, not being able to speak with others, "For me, making sure that he understood that what we were doing for him was necessary was going to make him feel better, even though it was going to make him feel worse for a little while."

Surgery itself was a huge preparation for the family and the home, a time Ashling calls as some of the hardest moments of her life. She would think of the life and hardships that her son would have to face. After surgery patients are amino-compromised, meaning everything they touch and play with has to be sanitized. Ashling compares it to living with a newborn. Secondly she thought about all of the time he would have to spend in isolation, and the recovery afterwards. Although a difficult decision, Ashling knew what was best for her child and his health, "To watch your baby suffer, to feel very helpless in that area. I could not hold him for four days, I had to watch from a hospital bed. And that was the hardest four days of my life, seeing everything hooked up to him. Tubes, wires, and all the monitors going off all the time. The few days that we waited for his heart to kick back on by itself and beep by itself and wondering if it was going to do that."

Another family shared in Ashling’s struggles. For the Sewell’s surgery is a normal part of their little Everett's life. The almost two year old was diagnosed with a variant of tetralogy of fallot upon birth. This all started with Jessica was 20 weeks pregnant. She says she was seen by a maternal fetal medicine specialist in Tallahassee and he found something that he wanted to get checked out. That’s when she was sent to Shands Hospital, "Thinking this is just them being overly cautious this is a huge precaution and we are going to come out of here with a huge story, and that is not what happened."

When Everett was just 3 months old, they corrected his venteral septum defect. However, 18 months later, they went back to hospital and they found out the valve was too narrow, "You want to fight it and you want to say no we cannot go through this again, and it was just so different knowing like okay, we are not going to be alone."

And they weren't. A local organization called The Hang Tough Foundation, paired the two families. As fate would have it, the boys would be having the same surgery, a day apart, and rooms away.

Ashling recalls what this meant to her, "Feeling really alone and this new diagnosis and this new surgery, and this is such a life-changing event for our family, and being able to speak with someone else who has already been through this or that knows what to expect and then being a unit together at the same time, and we could literally walk down the hall, if I was having a hard time, she could tell me what to expect she could tell me what was coming."

Ashling furthers that no matter what they were faced with, they had support, not only from Hang Tough, but from a new found family, "You cannot put a price tag on that, at all."

"When he first started walking after surgery,” Sewell holds back her tears, “we would walk them to each other’s rooms so they had a friend."

Now, almost a month later, the boys play, run, and smile. Both are healthy and happy, no longer with broken hearts. Recently, the two boys saw each other without their shirts for the first time, "First thing Everett did,” says Sewell, “just natural two year old behavior, he said I recognize that! And then he pointed to himself."

"He has a baby doll at home, and I had a friend add some stitching so that it would look like his scar,” shares Sewell pensively, “and I thought that would be the closest thing he would see to represent himself and now he has it in a friend."

The boys revealed much more than their stitches. A friendship that holds an everlasting bond, "I think seeing Korbin and Korbin seeing Everett have the same scars it makes them feel more included,” states Ashling, “it makes them feel more together, that they are connected and they went through something together."

While Korbin will not have to face a hospital bed again, Everett will. But now, the duo have support and heart, like they never did before, "Everett is not just surviving he is actually thriving,” cries Sewell, “and he has not done that in two years…And we are too."

"No matter what we want our kids to feel included, we want them to feel accepted,” emphasizes Ashling, “and that is what these boys are going to do for each other."

"We are friends for life, this is not something,” Sewell adds, “nothing can take away or change. They will always have each other."

Ashling wants to tell mothers to make sure you are getting all the healthcare you need when you are pregnant. She expresses, do your homework, do your research, be informed and talk to your doctors.

To learn more about the Hang Tough Foundation visit:

https://www.hangtoughfoundation.org/

To follow Everett’s journey visit: https://www.facebook.com/SuperEverett/