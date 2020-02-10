One charged with murder in Jan. Thomasville shooting of a Marine

By: WALB News 10

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- Two men were arrested in connection to the January shooting death of a Marine that was home on leave in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

Marquis Gatlin, 27, was charged with murder and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery in connection to the death of Chance Kelly.

Ryan Law, 22, was also charged in the shooting incident. He was charged with theft by receiving a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kelly was found dead under a bridge on North Madison Street on Jan. 9.

TPD said the investigation is ongoing and specifics of the incident will not be released at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TPD Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302.