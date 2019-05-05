Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in Lake City

By WCTV Eyewitness News

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

The accident happened at around 4:30 this morning. Troopers say a Dodge Charger driven by 39-year-old Shannon Curry of Lake City was traveling on US Highway 90 and attempting to get in the turn lane to get onto I-75 South. For unknown reasons, FHP says 63-year-old Charles Zang was standing in that same lane as Curry's car was approaching. Curry's vehicle then collided with Zang, who is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All westbound lanes on US Highway 90 were blocked for a few hours due to the crash, but those lanes have since re-opened.

