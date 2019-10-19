One critically injured in pedestrian-involved accident

By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian-related crash on US Highway 319 (Capital Circle SW).

FHP says a Toyota Tacoma was heading westbound when the driver, 56-year-old Bobby Lolley of Tallahassee, saw a pedestrian standing in his lane making "erratic movements." Lolley says by the time he saw the pedestrian, he could not break in time to avoid a collision.

The front left side of the vehicle hit the man, knocking him over the Tacoma's left side before landing in the median. That man is now in critical condition. Troopers are refusing to identify him at this time.