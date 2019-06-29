One critically injured in pedestrian-involved crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

MARION CO., Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Troopers say a Volvo Sedan was resting on the roadway of Southwest 140th Avenue, just north of County Road 484. The driver, 50-year-old Angel Jennings of Dunnellon, Florida, got out of his Volvo and stood behind it in the roadway.

FHP says a Chysler Sedan was heading northbound on SW 140th Avenue and tried veering to the right to avoid the vehicle and the pedestrian, but failed, slamming into the stopped Volvo and Jennings.

Jennings was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. The occupants of the Chrysler; 19-year-old Joniya and Jomiya Hester both of Dunnellon, Florida, were also transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.