One day later, FSU Law students reflect

February 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Students returned to their studies Wednesday, after a hectic afternoon Tuesday, when a person, unassociated with Florida State University, jumped from the third story balcony in the College of Law. Many of those sitting outside of the building, shared their concerns about safety and what will be done moving forward.

Investigations and questioning still continue Wednesday. FSU Police telling WCTV that they have no been able to identify the person or question them, because they are currently undergoing multiple surgeries and still recovering.

The balcony which the man jumped from, is now locked, as well as the one on the second story. But on a normal day, FSU student Grace Findley shares the doors are open to the public, "It is just a free for all I mean if you have a backpack and you look normal I guess they do not second guess it."

Students say while other libraries require card access, the one in the College of Law does not, only requiring student ID after 5 pm. An FSU Spokesperson shared some more insight into the buildings dynamics...

""According to the College of Law’s website, the Research Center serves as the law library for Florida State University and is open seven days a week. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The balcony doors will now be locked with access restricted to authorized personnel only. University and college administrators are conducting a safety assessment of all the college’s facilities.""

2nd year law student Lily McLauchlin, shares that this library stands apart, "I have been to all of the libraries on campus and they all have turnstiles, and I thought it was interesting that a law school that is more private and more prestigious didn't have turnstiles."

But students like Alex Bronfeld, a 1st year law student, does not think additional safety measures are warranted. Alex completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Florida, and says a similar instance occurred during his time there, when a student jumped out of the math building, "I think these things happen, I don't think that there is really a security issue or anything because people come in and they have to talk to their professors, or they have to do research for their own cases and it is important that the public has that access."

Alex does share this it is still scary, "To have it happen somewhere where you are going everyday is definitely in general just very upsetting."

For Lily, it is less about safety measures and more about what can be done from here, "A lot of us kind of try to joke about mental health and try to lighten the mood, but the truth is all of us are dealing with stress. depression, and anxiety." While it is not known if this individual suffered from distress, Lily states her peers and the College of Law as a whole have been checking on one another during this time, to make sure that everyone is doing okay.

Various ideas that were suggested by students Wednesday include presenting student ID's before entering library, having classrooms be locked upon entering and exiting, as well as scanning your FSU ID before entering the building. While opinions may differ on what needs to be done, students hope that this serves as a lesson to be vigilant, "Just being a citizen it is important to recognize instances like that and act," shares Alex, "rather than lock the doors to the public."

Lily furthers, that most importantly, it is imperative to take care of each other, "The silver lining that came out of this was that we all checked in with each other...because it could have been any of us."

FSU PD states to WCTV that they spent Wednesday morning they assessed the building to come up with ideas on how to make sure all of their areas are as safe as possible. FSU PD says one of their options is looking into automatic locks and unlocks for classrooms. However, they want to assess and look at the whole building and see what is best. They will be observing how people come in and out, and their movement throughout the building.

