One dead after car crashes into pole on State Road 20

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- One person has died in a single-car accident on State Road 20 near Whispering Pine Drive Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver, who has not yet been identified, was traveling westbound on SR 20 before running off the road and hitting a light pole.

Officials say they believe the driver was attempting to turn onto Whispering Pines.

Officials say the driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities got to the scene around 3:50 p.m. and are still at the scene, as of 7:38 p.m., but there is no major impact to traffic flow.