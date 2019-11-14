One dead after car crosses median in Suwannee County

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 14, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- One person has died and another has suffered minor injuries following a fatal crash that involved three vehicles on U.S. Highway 90 and 81st Road in Suwannee County on Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says around 8:33 a.m. on Thursday, a vehicle, being driven by 32-year-old Kenneth Alan McClain, was traveling east on US Hwy 90 while two other vehicles were traveling west on US Hwy 90.

Troopers say McClain's vehicle crossed over the center line, into the westbound travel lane, striking a second vehicle, a 2014 KW T300 semi-truck.

Officials say debris from the collision struck the third vehicle, a 2018 Mercedes-Benz.

Authorities say McClain was flown to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the driver of the semi-truck was transported by ground to a local hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the Mercedes-Benz had no injuries.

FHP says charges are pending an investigation.