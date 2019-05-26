One dead, another seriously injured in Marion County crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 26, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- One person is now dead and another is seriously injured after a Saturday evening crash in Marion County according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at almost 7 p.m. Saturday evening on NE 203rd Ave & Nation Forest -75-1.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on NE 203rd Ave. just south of Nation Forest 75-1 when the vehicle veered off the road for unknown reasons, resulting in the vehicle rolling over.

Both occupants inside were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, now identified as 29-year-old Stephen Sevick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, 34-year-old Kevin Libby, was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation to this crash is still active.