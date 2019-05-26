One dead, another seriously injured in Marion County crash

Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
May 26, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- One person is now dead and another is seriously injured after a Saturday evening crash in Marion County according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at almost 7 p.m. Saturday evening on NE 203rd Ave & Nation Forest -75-1.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on NE 203rd Ave. just south of Nation Forest 75-1 when the vehicle veered off the road for unknown reasons, resulting in the vehicle rolling over.

Both occupants inside were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, now identified as 29-year-old Stephen Sevick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, 34-year-old Kevin Libby, was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation to this crash is still active.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus