One dead in Lowndes school bus crash

November 22, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a person was killed Friday morning when a car collided with a school bus.

It happened about 6:30 a.m. on a fog-shrouded US Highway 84 Westbound, between Naylor and Valdosta.

The car ran into the rear of the school bus near Delmar Road, and Lowndes Co. Coroner Austin Fiveash said that the victim was in the car, not the school bus.

Lowndes County Schools says about 15 students were on the bus, and they appeared to be OK. Medical personnel on scene checked them. The parents of those students have been contacted.

"As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority," an LCS spokesperson said.

We have asked for details from the Georgia State Patrol, who is in charge of the case.

