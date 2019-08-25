One dead in shooting at car rental spot near Orlando Airport

The Associated Press

August 25, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- A man has died after being shot at a rental car facility at a Florida airport.

Police say the shots were fired Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car building parking lot at Orlando International Airport. The Orlando Sentinel reports 26-year-old Justin Harper was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

A spokeswoman for the airport said the shooting happened about a mile away from the main terminal and did not impact airport operations.